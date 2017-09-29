Burglars steal unique Keiron Cunningham testimonial ring

Thieves stole a unique gold ring produced to mark Saints legend Keiron Cunningham’s testimonial during a burglary in Rainford.

Crooks targeted the house on St Helens Road on Saturday, September 16 at around 5pm.

The Keiron Cunningham testimonial ring

They ransacked the property before taking a number of items, including the Cunningham testimonial ring, which was one of only four made.

Cunningham, who is currently Leigh’s head of rugby, was sacked by Saints earlier this year but is considered one of the greatest players of the Super League era.

The distinctive ring has an inset diamond ‘rugby ball’ and rugby goalposts together with the initials ‘KC’ engraved on the side.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Keiron Cunningham outside his statue outside Saints' ground

Officers have also issued an image of three males who were seen in the vicinity of St Helens Road on the evening of 16th September and who may be able to assist the investigation.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: “The ring that was stolen has a great deal of sentimental value to the owner.

“It is also very distinctive and I am sure that somebody would recognise it if they saw it.

“I would appeal to local jewellery shops or pawnbrokers, or any member of the public, if they have been offered this ring for sale to get in touch and let us know.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the vicinity of St Helens Road on the evening of September 16 who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or anyone who recognises any of the males from the photograph to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6891 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.