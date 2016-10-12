Burglars make off with haul of cash and jewellery

Thieves broke into a house in St Helens by forcing open the back window before making off with an expensive sports car and a haul of cash and jewellery.

The three-strong gang of raiders targeted the property in Warrington Road, Rainhill, some time between 11am and noon on Tuesday (October 1).

They ransacked the property before stealing cash, diamond earrings, a Tag Heuer watch and a Rolex watch.

They also took the car, a black Audi S7 (registration number when stolen: 2RSR), from the drive, and a set of Ping golf clubs in the boot of the car.

Detectives believe they drove off in the direction of Sutton.

DC Roy Waller, from St Helens CID, said police had now launched a major operation to track down the offenders.

He also urged the public to make sure their homes were secure.

“If you have a garage use it, or if you park on a driveway ensure you close your gates at night and consider putting an obstruction such as your wheelie bin in front of your vehicle,” he added.

“Always put your car keys out of sight and never leave them in the back of your door. If possible use a steering wheel lock on your vehicle, which are unappealing to thieves looking to make a fast getaway.

“These people are looking for the easiest and least confrontational way to steal a vehicle, so anything you can do to make it harder for them means you are less likely to fall victim.

“We all need to be vigilant. If you see anyone acting suspiciously report it to the police.

“These offenders will need to walk up driveways to look through doors and windows to see if there are keys in sight of a door or window. If you notice any such behaviour contact the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

Witnesses should call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6802, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.