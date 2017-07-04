Burglar jailed for four years

Police in St Helens have welcomed the sentencing of a man who broke into a house in Rainford, stealing a luxury sports car, jewellery and cash.

Shane Heath, 35, who hails from St Helens, was jailed for four years and four months after he was found guilty of a burglary - together with two other men - at a house in Warrington Road in October last year.

The burglary took place between 11am and noon when it is believed three offenders forced entry to the property.

They stole cash, jewellery and keys before leaving and taking a black Audi S7 car from the driveway.

The car was later recovered and returned to the owner.

DC Roy Waller said: “This was a significant sentence and we are pleased that we were able to reunite the owner with their car.

“I know domestic burglaries are of concern to the law abiding members of our communities and I hope this sentence reflects how seriously they are taken.

“I would continue to urge local residents to ensure their houses are as secure as possible and check their front doors, windows and garage doors.

“If you have a garage use it, or if you park on a driveway ensure you close your gates at night and consider putting an obstruction such as your wheelie bin in front of your vehicle.

“Always put your car keys out of sight and never leave them in the back of your door. If possible use a steering wheel lock on your vehicle, which are unappealing to thieves looking to make a fast getaway.

“These people are looking for the easiest and least confrontational way to steal a vehicle, so anything you can do to make it harder for them means you are less likely to fall victim.

“We all need to be vigilant. If you see anyone acting suspiciously report it to the police. These offenders will need to walk up driveways to look through doors and windows to see if there are keys in sight of a door or window. If you notice any such behaviour contact the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”