Building firm staff’s mission to Africa

Three employees at a leading building firm travelled to Africa to help build new homes to lift people out of poverty.

Fred Swinburne, Louise Davis and Wayne Eccles from Miller Homes’ office in Newton-le-Willows went to Malawi as part of the construction company’s link-up with international development charity Habitat for Humanity.

The employees from the area were part of a 16-strong team of volunteers who built three of the charity’s Habitat Homes, which as well as providing shelter for some of the world’s poorest people help to restore their independence and build communities.

Miller Homes pledged to help the charity’s Hope Builders campaign throughout 2016 and smashed its £100,000 target four months ahead of schedule.

The success meant the volunteers could travel out to the East African country along with the company’s chief executive Chris Endsor to see Habitat for Humanity’s work first hand.

Meryl Davies, Habitat for Humanity CEO, said: “Seeing the hard work of the Miller Homes team in Malawi as they work with families there is inspirational for us and all UK house builders.

“Surpassing their goal will mean they can help even more people who really need it and I can’t thank Chris Endsor and his team enough.”

Miller Homes employees passed the £100,000 goal with events including fun runs, golf days, fitness challenges, bake sales and bikeathons.

The company has also arranged gala balls for Habitat for Humanity and is building a charity venue in the North East, with the cost of time in labour going to the charity campaign.

The money raised by the firm will allow more than 30 habitat homes to be built.

Mr Endsor said: “We recognise the importance for all families, no matter where they are in the world, of having a place to feel safe, secure and to build a future.

“By supporting this campaign we have a fantastic opportunity to use our experience, resources, enthusiasm and determination to make a real difference to those who need it most.

“For all of us travelling to Malawi has been an incredibly emotional yet extremely rewarding experience and has allowed us to see for ourselves the massive difference our fund-raising efforts will make to the families we are supporting.”