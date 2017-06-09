Building equipment stolen from metal container in Prescot

Detectives are hunting thieves who stole a large quantity of high value building equipment in Prescot.

Thieves forced their way into a metal container which was in a fenced area of land on Knowsley Lane on May 28.

CCTV captured intruders breaking into the container.

The house was in the middle of being renovated. Police were contacted but the offenders had left the scene before officers arrived.

Building equipment including Makita drills, a Makita Wooden Chop Saw, a digital spirit level, a whacker Plate, a wood chipper on wheels, a petrol Grinder, a skill saw and wooden loft ladders were stolen.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: “There may have been more than one person involved in this break-in. Two days before the burglary a number of people in a white van were seen acting suspiciously in the area.

“We know of course this may have nothing to do with the burglary but we would be keen to talk to them in connection with the theft.

“Anyone who has any information about the burglary is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 or leave information anonymously and for free with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“People can also use the Crimestoppers online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.”