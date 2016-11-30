Brownies help design Christmas e-card

Brownies have been helping a chemical company design a Christmas e-card to send to its customers.

The 7th St. Helens Brownies were challenged by Warrington-based industrial chemical company Actikem Ltd to design a Christmas e-card which they could send to their customers.

The Brownies rose to the challenge and came up with some fantastic designs.

Andrew Mooney, Managing Director at Actikem Ltd, said: “We have continued to show our support for the environment by sending e-cards at Christmas.

“The 7th St Helens Brownies rose to our challenge of designing a Christmas card, which has now been created into an e-card and e-mailed to our customers. Maddie Atherton, aged 8 came up with the winning design and our customers were delighted with it.”

Eight-year-old Maddie Atherton was named the winner after she was named as a finalists along with Lucy Ball, seven, Millie Rice, 10, and nine-year-old Niamh Heyes.

Tawny Owl, Jodie Brussels, Sales and Supply Chain Executive at Actikem added: “It was quite tough for me as, being involved with the Brownies and working at Actikem, I had to remain completely impartial during the judging process, but my colleagues Tom and Becky were more than happy to judge the designs.

“The judging was fun, but challenging, as the standard of the designs was so high.’

Brown Owl, Janet Sharples, said: ‘The Brownies were thrilled to be involved in this competition and responded well with some super designs. They are looking forward to collaborating with Actikem Ltd on any future challenges that they may have.’

Actikem Ltd specialises in chemical blending, repackaging and storage of industrial chemicals and operates from their premises on Bewsey Industrial Estate in Warrington.