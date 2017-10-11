‘Brexit wrecked my plans for Raven Lodge pub’

Plans have been submitted to convert one of St Helens’ best-known pubs into an apartment complex.

Developer Chris Jones wants to transform the Raven Lodge on Church Street in the town centre into 18 flats.

Previously, he had wanted to build six flats to be used as houses of multiple-occupany.

But in documents submitted to St Helens Council, Mr Jones said Brexit had reduced demand for this type of accommodation.

Plans states: “The applicant commenced this re-development, however, there has been significant changes in the local rental market, with the demand for this type of HMO accommodation becoming drastically reduced, which is believed to have been a direct result of the Brexit referendum.

“In addition a local housing authority who already have an ongoing partnership with the applicant, have expressed a serious interest in renting the whole property once completed.

“As a direct response to this the applicant is now seeking to provide a flats development, with the end user likely to be a local housing association.”

Plans are on consultation until Monday, October 16.