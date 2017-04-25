Breaking: Teachers strike suspended at Rainhill High

A strike by teachers at Rainhill High has been suspended after talks between unions and the school’s leadership.

Teachers at the school, one of the borough’s best-performing schools, launched strike action shortly before the Easter break over claims members of the Warrington Road academy’s senior leadership team had intimidated members of the NASUWT teaching union.

The Reporter revealed last week that the school’s trustees had asked St Helens Council to look into the union’s claims.

The union was set to stage around two weeks of industrial action over the remainder of the 2016/17 academic term but both parties announced today the strike would be temporarily brought to a halt.

However, one staff member, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Reporter the strike would be suspended on the weekly basis but could be resumed if teachers again complain about management intimidation.

And in joint statement, both sides confirmed the strike, which was due to take place tomorrow, had been cancelled.

The joint statement said: “Representatives of Rainhill Village Multi-Academy Trust and NASUWT confirm that talks have taken place on Friday 21 April 2017 and NASUWT have agreed that sufficient progress has been made to enable NASUWT to suspend the strike action notified for Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th April 2017.

“Further meetings are scheduled on a weekly basis in order to progress issues tabled by NASUWT and the position will be reviewed accordingly.”