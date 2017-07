Police have closed off Pigot Street in St Helens town centre overnight.

Residents say the road has been sealed off since Sunday night.

They have reported seeing numerous officers going into a cordoned off property.

A forensic tent is also in place.

A large cordon has been put around the building and police remain at the scene.

