Breakdancing comes to St Helens libraries

A community group has received a £2,500 grant ... to run hip hop workshops in librairies across St Helens.

The award-winning UC Crew will also be offering classes for five to 16 year olds.

The scheme, offered under the banner of the WO Street Foundation - is designed to increase children and young people’s skills of reading, writing, listening, drawing and maths, through a range of performances and workshops in Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti, Comic Book Drawing and Hip Hop Theatre.

Tom Glynn, founder of the UC Crew, said: “One of the main aims of the WO Street Foundation is to offer opportunities for children and young people to advance their education and learning skills, UC Crew is contributing to this by teaching learning schools through non-formal education workshops in a variety of fun and exciting workshops.

“If you would like to know more about how to get involved or would like regular updates, please contact us on hello@uccrew.co.uk or visit www.uccrew.co.uk.”