Bowling club hit by arsonists for second time in six months

Police in St Helens are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a bowling club was hit by an arson attack.

Eccleston Bowling Club was torched last week, leaving a substantial amount of damage.

It is the second time in the past six months the club has been targeted.

Roofing and guttering were damaged in the blaze.

Club officials predict the repair bill will reach £30,000.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said: “The fire was reported at 8.50pm. It is believed it started on the roof of the club and damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the building.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation into the fire is currently underway with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.”

The spokeswoman added: “It is the second suspicious fire to have occurred at the premises in the past couple of months. CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area and an investigation is underway.”

Anyone with any information which could help officers is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6812 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.