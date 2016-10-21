Borough schools up for top awards

St Helens’ inspiring teachers, projects and stand out schools have been named on the shortlist for the Educate Awards 2016.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its fifth year and is the biggest celebration of education in the North West.

Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows, Rainford High Technology College, St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School in Blackbrook, Cowley International College in Windle and Rainford CE Primary School have all been shortlisted for this year’s awards.

Held at Liverpool Cathedral, it is the one night of the year where the excellence of schools in the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire and Lancashire is celebrated and rewarded in a unique fashion, bringing together inspiring leaders and support staff to showcase the brilliance within the region’s education sector.

Hundreds of entries were sent in across the 21 award categories, breaking previous records. Categories include the WOW Recognition Award, Outstanding Sport and Teacher of the Year.

Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows is shortlisted for one of the night’s most prestigious awards, Most Inspirational Secondary School.

Rainford High Technology College and St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School will go head to head for the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School Award.

Rainford High is also shortlisted in the Innovative and Creative Literacy award category.

In the running for the Teacher of the Year accolade is Cowley International College’s performing arts teacher Danny Watkins and Rainford CE Primary School is a finalist for the Outstanding Teaching of Life Skills Award.

The judges remarked on the variety of entries across all 21 categories and the exceptional standard of submissions. The passion and innovation showcased throughout made choosing this year’s shortlist the most difficult yet.

This difficult task of shortlisting the entries fell upon the esteemed judging panel which includes Henry Platten, founder of the multi award-winning eCadet Scheme; Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM; James Tartt, Merseyside track athlete and architect; Radio City breakfast host Leanne Campbell; Olympian and managing director of Raise The Bar, Steve Smith; Councillor Gary Millar, Liverpool’s cabinet member for business, enterprise and investment; Chris Walker, regional managing editor of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales; Lesley Martin-Wright, chief executive of Knowsley Chamber; Fiona Barnet, director of The Foundry

Agency; Andrew Pimbley of Wirral’s Claremont Farm; and the education team at the respected Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, which takes place on Friday 18 November at Liverpool Cathedral.

Commenting on the shortlist, Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “We’re delighted to finally reveal the shortlisted schools ahead of the Educate Awards ceremony next month. With more entries than ever before, this year our judges found it so challenging to put together the final shortlists for each category.

“The dedication, hard work and impact that St Helens teachers, support staff and school communities have is truly humbling and it was fantastic to see so many schools from across St Helens enter and put their projects forward.

“The entries this year have been amazing so thank you to each and every school that entered and best of luck to all those shortlisted.”