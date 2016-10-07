Borough’s libraries social media campaign

Libraries across St Helens joined a global campaign to promote their work.
The campaign saw librarians take to social media using the hashtag #FollowALibrary.
A council spokesman said: “As part of their commitment to learning and recreation, libraries participate in social media to discuss, collaborate, and contribute.
“Whether libraries’ content are informative or light-hearted, there is a unified message to raise awareness of libraries and their relevance in the digital age.
“Taking conversations into virtual spaces where people gather online is a natural extension of libraries’ ongoing mission to enrich, connect, and inform.
“Join the conversation to celebrate libraries and all they do for our communities by using #FollowALibrary
For more information, follow the hashtag.”
Keep up to date with what's going on in St Helens libraries by following @STHLibraries on Twitter.