Borough’s libraries social media campaign

Libraries across St Helens joined a global campaign to promote their work.

The campaign saw librarians take to social media using the hashtag #FollowALibrary.

A council spokesman said: “As part of their commitment to learning and recreation, libraries participate in social media to discuss, collaborate, and contribute.

“Whether libraries’ content are informative or light-hearted, there is a unified message to raise awareness of libraries and their relevance in the digital age.

“Taking conversations into virtual spaces where people gather online is a natural extension of libraries’ ongoing mission to enrich, connect, and inform.

“Join the conversation to celebrate libraries and all they do for our communities by using #FollowALibrary

For more information, follow the hashtag.”

Keep up to date with what's going on in St Helens libraries by following @STHLibraries on Twitter.