Borough recycling centres extend opening hours ahead of green bin charges

Recycling centres in St Helens will open for an extra three hours a day - as the council braces itself for a surge in demand following the unpopular introduction of green bin charges to the borough.

Tips across the borough will now open for 12 hours every day between 8am and 8pm.

It follows the introduction, which come into effect from June, of an annual charge to have green waste taken away.

Residents will have to pay £35 for a licence to have their green bin collected by the council.

Officials are expecting increase in numbers visiting recycling centres in a bid to avoid forking out the £35 charge.

St Helens residents will have the opportunity to recycle more from Saturday 1st April as the region’s Household Waste Recycling Centres open for an extra three hours every day.

The Recycling Centres, which are provided by Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA) and operated by resource management company Veolia, will be switching to their summer opening hours, meaning they’ll be open from 8.00am until 8.00pm*, seven days a week.

The St Helens Centres are located at:

Newton-le-Willows – Junction Lane – WA12 8DN

Rainhill – Tasker Terrace, Rainhill - L35 4NX

Ravenhead – Burtonhead Road, St. Helens – WA9 5EA

There are 14 Recycling Centres are situated throughout Merseyside with all 14 available to use for all Merseyside householders.

They accept all sorts of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, furniture, soil, timber, electrical items and white goods, plus much more.

A Van Permit scheme is in operation at all the sites meaning if you are planning to use a van or large trailer then you will need a Permit. Permits are free of charge.

Further details about Merseyside’s Household Waste Recycling Centres and the Permit Scheme can be found at www.merseysidewda.gov.uk or by calling MRWA on 0151 255 1444.