Borough pub named as one of best four in the country

A town centre pub has named as one of the top four in the country in one of the most respect pub awards in the UK.

Wigan Central has been named in the prestigious CAMRA's Pub of the Year Awards.

The railway-themed pub has been impressing visitors with its decor and beer selection since it opened less than three years ago. Owned by local Prospect Brewery, it sources real ales from across the country and boasts UK and continental bottled beers displayed in the ‘beer library’. Regular beer club and beer matching events are held and live music plays in the Platform room on Sundays.

Patsy Slevin, co-owner of Prospect Brewery and Wigan Central said: “We are very humbled and frankly ecstatic to have been chosen for the top 16 pubs in the competition - nevermind making it to the final four! Wigan Central only opened three years ago so to be this far along in the competition is beyond our wildest dreams. I’d like to massively thank Jo Whalley the manager and our fantastic staff who bring such a positive atmosphere to the pub and our customers who regularly provide us with good and honest feedback and beer suggestions.”

Pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and most importantly – quality of beer. Wigan Central will be presented with an award for its achievement on the 23rd November 2017 at 6:30 pm.

Graham Donning, CAMRA’s Regional Director for Greater Manchester said: “Wigan Central is a wonderful take on a modern bar nestling in a 19th century railway arch. It signals that imagination and attention to detail can make a themed pub a winner. Our judges gave points for the friendly service, condition of real ales and ciders, and the unique use of railway arrival and departure screens to give clear information about the beers on tap and in the cellar. Plus, for those travellers awaiting trains, it also gives the live departure and arrivals at both Wigan Wallgate and Wigan North Western. As the Super Regional award winner, it will now line up against the best of the rest of the country for the national title. I was confident it would make it to the final four."

Other finalists in the competition include local rivals the Cricketers in St Helens, Merseyside, as well as the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft and the Weavers Real Ale House in Kidderminster. The four finalists will now have the chance to win the National Pub of the Year award, which will be announced in February 2018.