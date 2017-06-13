Borough firm named as one of the UK’s most inspiring places to work

A St Helens timber manufacturer has been hailed as one of the country’s most inspiring and fastest-growing companies.

Cheshire Mouldings, on Abbotsfield Road, St Helens, has been recognised in this year’s ‘1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ Report.

This is the second time that the manufacturer has received the high-profile achievement, previously being included in the 2015 report.

On both occasions, Cheshire Mouldings has met the criteria of demonstrating positive growth in revenue over the last three years, along with strong sector performance.

Another criterion for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) report was Cheshire Moulding’s company culture, reflected through its environmental commitment to only source woods from the highest-quality and ecologically friendly sources, in an effort to limit any effects on the environment that deforestation may cause.

John Carney, managing director at Cheshire Mouldings, said: “Since 1988 we have been a family business founded on quality, reliability and individuality.

“Being noticed by such a respected institution as the LSE for a second time reflects our tenacity and determination to consistently offer the highest quality products and customer service.”

In it’s fourth year and representing over 40 sectors from across every region in the UK, the report reflects Cheshire Moulding’s unrivalled potential for innovation, growth and job creation throughout not only Merseyside but the whole country.

“Cheshire Moulding’s continued expansion and ongoing product development reflects its ongoing commitment to the timber industry, providing installers and homeowners with a one-stop solution for all of their joinery needs.

John added: “As a company we continue to go from strength-to-strength, currently employing over 150 employees within the North West and achieving a turnover in excess of £30 million a year.

“Our Abbotsfield Distribution Centre spans over 81,000 square feet, evidencing our continued growth and commitment to both the local and wider economy.

“To support the continued investments we are making to our ever growing site, we have devised a focused strategy over the next two years which we hope will continue to position us as the leading supplier of timber stairparts, mouldings, decking and joinery products throughout the country.”