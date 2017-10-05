Bookworms rewarded for reading challenge

More than a thousand young bookworms in St Helens have been commended for completing a national reading challenge.

Organised by the Reading Agency, this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, titled ‘Animal Agents’ saw a total of 1631 children complete the task by reading six books from their local library over the summer.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe and Sylvia Pearson, were on hand at Haydock Library to hand out certificates and medals to the children who completed the challenge, which was delivered with the help of 17 new young volunteers and resulted in 354 young people joining the library service.

Those to complete the challenge were automatically entered into a fantastic prize draw that included a VIP experience package to Knowsley Safari and a copy of Mr Stink signed by the ever popular David Walliams.

A ceremony was then held at Chester Lane Library where St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Library Services presented the eight lucky winners with their prizes.

Coun Murphy said: “It’s great to see so many young people express an interest in reading by joining their local library and taking part in such a proactive task like the Summer Reading Challenge.

“Reading is such a wonderful gift which should be encouraged from an early age, for it can only have only positive effects on a young person’s development.”

If you are aged 12-19 and would like to volunteer at your local library, please contact Service Development Manager Kathryn Boothroyd by calling 01744 677486, or email KathrynBoothroyd@Sthelens.gov.uk

To find out what other exciting events are planned in libraries over the coming months, visit https://www.sthelens.gov.uk/libraries