Body found in search for missing man

A body found at a park is believed to be that of a man missing from home, police have confirmed.

Alan Gribben, 51, had been missing from his home on Columbine Way, St Helens, since Monday.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that a body believed to be that of Mr Gribben was found at Halsnead Park in Whiston this morning.

A statement said: “At this stage the death is not believed to be suspicious. Officers have informed the family but he is yet to be formally identified.

“A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death.”