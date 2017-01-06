Bob Dylan ‘interpretation’ band at the Citadel

They are billed as the band every Bob Dylan fan should see - and now they bringing their acclaimed live show back to St Helens.

Simply Dylan - who perform at the Citadel on January 21 - are billed as a tribute to ‘His Bobness’ and NOT a tribute band.

Bob Dylan's songs recently won him the Nobel Prize for Literature

They deliver their own interpretations of Dylan’s songs, staying close to how they were originally recorded rather than deliver a sound-a-like.

Having started off as a modest project celebrating Dylan’s 70th Birthday the band have gone on to selling out the Cavern Club some seven times, impressing fans on a tour of Spain and getting rave reviews following their recent UK Tours.

The band consists of John O’Connell on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Paul Catharell on bass, Phil Larkin on Keyboards, Matty Shaw on Drums and Kath Ord on backing vocals, saxophone and violin.

Simply Dylan will play The Citadel on Saturday, January 21 as part of their six date UK theatre tour, which also sees them visit Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Southport and London.

Simply Dylan frontman John O'Connell

For tickets please contact the Citadel Box Office on 01744 735436. More information on the band is available at www.simplydylan.com