BMX biker hunted over Barrow Street assault

Detectives hunting two BMX bikers suspecting of being responsible for a savage attack on a pedestrian, leaving him with potentially life-changing injuries, have released CCTV stills of two men they want to interview.

The assault happened yesterday (Tuesday) at around 2.15pm in Barrow Street, St Helens town centre.

The second male riding near to the scene of the assault

Police say a man become involved in a heated row with two men on bikes.

It is believed the dispute quickly descended into violence, with the victim left suffering from serious head injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are described as stable and not life threatening at this stage.

The first suspect is described as being in his 20’s, white, big build, with brown hair, wearing a blue tracksuit and riding a small blue BMX style pedal cycle.

The second male is described as being in his 20’s, of mixed race, with a beard, wearing a grey long sleeve top and grey cargo pants riding a black and white pedal cycle.

The scene was sealed to allow for forensic investigations to take place and CCTV opportunities are being explored.

Det Insp Ian Hussey said: “This is a vicious attack that has left the victim with potentially life changing injuries. Attacks like this will not be tolerated and we will make every effort to bring those responsible to justice

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this crime or has any information on the suspects in this case.”

Witnesses should St Helens CID on 0151 777 6881 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.