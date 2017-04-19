Blind runner preparing for London Marathon bid

A visually-impaired St Helens man is preparing to take part in the London Marathon to raise money for a sight loss charity.

Mark Rogerson will take on the gruelling 26.2-mile route on 23 April in aid of RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People).

Mark Rogeron with his sister, who runs alongside him as his guide

The charity has supported him since he lost his sight suddenly in 2013 after an ophthalmologist found he had detached retinas in both eyes and he was rushed to surgery.

The 33-year-old, who works for BetFred, is hoping to raise over £2,000 for RNIB so that they can continue providing emotional and practical support to blind and partially sighted people across the UK.

After taking part in the iconic event for the first time last year, with his sister as his guide runner, Mr Rogerson will be running with his friend, Mark Murray.

So far, the pair have raised over £1,700.

“As soon as I’d returned home after the last London Marathon, I signed up to this year’s event,” said Mr Rogerson.

“I just couldn’t imagine not being part of it again, and knew I would find it more painful watching it on television than I would taking part for a second time.”

In the weeks following his operation, Mr Rogerson’s vision deteriorated and after further treatment, he completely lost the vision in his right eye and was left with limited vision in his left eye.

Having been registered blind, he struggled to come to terms with his sight loss, and felt as though he’d lost his independence, until he turned to RNIB for assistance.

“RNIB gave me a lot of support when I was first diagnosed, as I was finding it hard to accept that I’d lost my sight and struggled to get out and about.

“For me, the lead up to the London Marathon is almost like Christmas, and I can’t wait to be on that start line on 23 April.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/The2Marks