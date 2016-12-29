Blaze at property in Rosemary Drive

Fire chiefs believe a blaze at a property in Newton was started by an electrical fault on a multi-plug.

Crews were called to the fire in a living room at an address on Rosemary Drive, Newton-le-Willows.

Two fire engines attended the incident and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews isolated the electrics to the property and ventilated the area.

The living room was severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

The ground floor of the property and first floor was severely damaged by smoke.

No-one was injured.

Incident Investigators from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident and found the cause of the fire to be accidental ignition due to a suspected electrical fault on a multi-plug.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour and 45 minutes.