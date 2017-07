A St Helens amateur club is set to host a fund-raising race night for a scot troop.

Blackbrook Rugby Club’s charity bash takes place on July 21, starting at 7pm.

The aim of the event is to raise £500 to organise a group camp for the Parr-based troop of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts – 6th St Helens.

There is a raffle with prizes such as signed Everton Football, Capital Liverpool Studio Tour and a Pamper Hamper - to name a few!

If you would like to attend contact akela@6thsthelens.co.uk