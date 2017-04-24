Billinge man accused of stalking

A man accused of stalking a woman is set to stand trial.

Paul Stubbs, from Billinge, has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which involves hacking the woman’s emails and placing a GPS tracker on her vehicle.

The alleged incidents, which Stubbs denied in front of magistrates last month, are supposed to have happened between April last year and January.

A case management hearing on Thursday, which Stubbs did not attend, finalised the arrangements for the trial.

The 51-year-old, of Bispham Court, will now return to the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on June 5.