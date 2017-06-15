Billinge farm need your help to win £250,000 prize

A Billinge community farm has been shortlisted for a top prize and could now scoop a share of a £250,000 prize.

Greenslate Community Farm was selected for the annual Jewson Building Better Communities competition.

The farm project has been selected as a regional finalist and can now scoop a share of a £250,000 total prize fund.

The competition now enters a public voting stage and Greenslate Community Farm needs members of the local community to get behind it.

Votes can be cast on the Jewson Facebook page, and by declaring their support, members of the public can help them win a much-needed helping hand to re-build their premises after a fire. People have until Friday June 16 to vote for their local project on the Jewson Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jewsonuk

Regional winners will receive prizes of up to £10,000 worth of building materials for their renovation or new build projects.

A grand prize of £50,000 worth of materials and labour will be given to the project the most deserving project in England, Scotland or Wales, as selected by the public and a panel of judges.

The winning projects will be revealed by celebrity architect, George Clark, at an awards ceremony at the University of Nottingham on July 5.

Mark Rayfield, Jewson chief executive, said: “Since the first year of the competition in 2015, Building Better Communities has helped over 40 projects across the UK.

“Supporting the local communities where we live and work is important to us and we want to continue the good work of previous years.

“For 2017, we’ve doubled the prize fund available to regional projects, meaning that we’re giving more people the chance make an impact in their community and improve the lives of local people along the way.”

George Clarke, host of Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces, said: “There is great work being carried out by community groups up and down the country, however many these are making do with premises that need a bit of TLC.

“By making improvements to these spaces, it can help secure the continued good work of these groups and bring people in our towns and villages closer together.

“I’m proud to support Jewson Building Better Communities, and have been genuinely impressed with the amount of causes helped over the last few years. I’m looking forward to meeting finalists from this year’s competition to hear about how they are making a difference in their localities.”