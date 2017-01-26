Bike evades police after running into Merton Bank Road woods

Police in St Helens have recovered a stolen motorbike after a young man was spotted riding a motorbike without a helmet,

The rider was seen haring along Merton Bank Road at around 2.10pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers attempted to stop the rider but he rode on to the pavement and sped away.

The rider then abandoned the bike and ran into the woods.

The bike was recovered and has been identified as stolen in December from an address in Newton-in-Willows.

Anyone with information which could identify this male or information as to where bikes are being stored is urged to contact police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.