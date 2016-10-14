Bid to stamp out hate crime

St Helens residents are being urged to support a campaign to stamp out hate crime.

To mark Hate Crime Awareness week, town hall officers are encouraging people to go online and make a pledge as part of the town’s No Place for Hate Crime project.

Throughout this week the council has flown a campaign flag at the town hall.

St Helens Council’s community safety cabinet member, Coun Lisa Preston, said: “Victims of hate crime are often reluctant to report incidents due to fear of repeat attacks.

“That’s why the council and its partners are urging everyone to take action whenever possible.

“The more people who sign the pledge - the greater the local awareness of the issue is.”

Hate crime is defined as any offence against or incident that targets individuals, groups and communities because of who they are.

There are many different types of hate crime - including physical assault, damage to property, arson, graffiti, threats, verbal abuse, bullying and obscene telephone calls.

To sign the pledge, visit: www.sthelens.gov.uk/hatecrime