A St Helens businessman has made a bold bid to revive pets’ corner in Sherdley Park.

Scott Gavin, who has also appeared on the reality TV show The Great British Benefits Handout, wants to create an exotic animal park at the park.

There would be jobs for locals, free entry for disabled and work experience for local colleges Scott Gavin

Pets corner was closed earlier this year but St Helens Council following funding cuts.

“I'm trying to take over pet corner to create an exotics park,” said Scott.

“There would be jobs for locals, free entry for disabled and work experience for local colleges.

“We would also take in unwanted animals.

“This would be great for St Helens and the community as it would bring in tourists and a lot of publicity as I will also be filmed setting this park up which will go on TV.

“My aim is to have a hands on exotics park. Cheap entry. Loads going on especially on hot days

“We would have. Magicians clowns face-painters mascots dancing singing.

“Only problem I have is I've called St Helens Council five times this week with no luck of being passed to the right person and I've also emailed three times this week with no reply.”