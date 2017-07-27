Best-selling author and All Creatures Great and Small actress to visit St Helens

Have your say

Sunday Times best-selling author, Carol Drinkwater, will visit St Helens to talk about her latest book.

Possibly best known for her award-winning portrayal of Helen Herriot in the television adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small – Carol will call in at Chester Lane Library on Friday (July 28) at 7pm to talk about her latest page-turner, The Lost Girl - a heart-rending story of loss and enduring love.

The evening promises to be memorable occasion for book lovers, with an opportunity to buy a signed copy of The Lost Girl at the end of Carol’s talk.

Tickets for this event cost £4.00 or £3.00 for library members. Light refreshments are included in the ticket price.

Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or call into any library in St Helens.