Best ever results for school admissions in St Helens

St Helens is once again among the front runners when it comes to first preference school admissions after achieving its best ever results for secondary school applications.

New data from the Department for Education shows that 96.5 percent of applicants secured offers at their first preference secondary schools - up 2.5 percent from last year- which smashes the 83.5 percent national average and places St Helens fourth highest in the country.

On the primary school front, it’s a similar picture to last year, with 89.2 per cent of applicants securing offers at their first preference school, just slightly below the 89.6 percent achieved in 2016.

Coun Jeanette Banks, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member Children, Families and Education, said: “Every year our

admissions team, schools and academies work exceptionally hard to ensure that parents and guardians are allocated one of their preferred school places primary schools –and I’m delighted to see that this is the case for September 2017.”