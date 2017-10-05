Beers from around the world at ale festival

Beers from the UK as well as Australia, USA, South Africa, Sweden and Spain will be available at three pubs in and around St Helens during their beer festival.

The Glass House in Market Street and The Running Horses in Water Street, both in St. Helens, together with The Nine Arches in Legh Street, Newton-le-Willows, will each be serving up to 20 beers during the festival, which runs from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22 inclusive.

All beers will be priced from £2.05 to £2.19 a pint.

The line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as those brewed exclusively for the festival.

There are beers flavoured with pink grapefruit, coffee, chocolate, tobacco and toffee.

The overseas beers are; St Eriks Midnight Sun (St Eriks Brewery, Sweden), Young Henrys Newtowner (Young Henrys Brewery, Australia), Arcadia Autumn Wheat (Arcadia Ales, USA), Cerveza Fort Oatmeal Porter (Cerveza Fort Brewery, Spain) and Zululand Pale Ale (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

The UK beers include; Chocca Mocca (Cotleigh Brewery), Banana Bread Beer (Charles Wells Brewery), Green Hop Monster (Rudgate Brewery), Dark Side of the Moon (Truman's Brewery), Trojan Horse (Caledonian Brewery) and Steampunk (Vale Brewery).

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The Glass House manager, Michael Flynn, said: "We are promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.

"The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers over 12 days."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in each of the pubs.