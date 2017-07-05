Beer festival could be the toast of the town

PROMOTERS are hoping the latest addition to St Helens’ social calendar will be the toast of the town later this month.

Mill Street Barracks will play host to the town’s first summer beer festival on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

Master brewers are teaming up with the Steve Prescott Foundation, which backs the annual winter ale gathering at the town hall, for the launch.

Gary Wright, head brewer at Rainford’s George Wright Brewery, said: “The St Helens Beer Festival will see 30 real ales, featuring a stunning selection of local, regional and national award-winning breweries.”

Some of the beer specialists lined up for the weekend include Vocation, Sara Hughes, Abbeydale and Mordue.

Mr Wright said: “Last November’s sell-out event was excellent and raised a lot of money for the Steve Prescott Foundation – so it is very exciting to be leading the first St Helens Summer Beer Festival this year and it promises to be our biggest yet.”

Martin Blondel, from the foundation, added: “We are delighted to be part of this great event again. Last November’s event was a phenomenal atmosphere throughout the weekend and I’m sure this year will be just as good, if not better.”

And Coun Joe Pearson, Mayor of St Helens, said at the launch: “This festival is a fantastic new event which provides us with a great profile, increased footfall and spend within the town centre.

“Mill Street Barracks is a perfect venue for this event and the council will be working closely with the event organisers and local event partners, such as St Helens CAMRA, to make the event a great success and raise much needed monies for the Steve Prescott Foundation.”

The festival will run from 6pm to 11pm on Friday and 2pm to 11pm on Saturday. Tickets are £4 and include entrance, a programme and glass.

Companies wanting to sponsor a beer barrel are also being sought.