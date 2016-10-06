Ballet’s stunning family show

Classical ballet took centre stage when the highly-acclaimed Vienna Festival Ballet Company returned to the St Helens Theatre Royal last night (Wednesday).

Vienna Festival Ballet (VFB) commenced its UK tour from October to December 2016, with their original production of the timeless fairy-tale Snow White, based on the traditional Brothers’ Grimm story.

Snow White’s journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror, and a poisoned apple, in pursuit of her Prince Charming dazzled the whole family.

Choreographed by Barry McGrath, and set to an array of orchestrated pieces by composers including Faris and Gounod, the music was specially written for VFB’s production of Snow White.

This new but classically rendered ballet was well received in the UK for the first time in 2013, described by the Burnley Express as “stunning…I don’t want to come back to earth”.

Celebrated Austrian dancer Peter Mallek founded the company after his illustrious career as a dancer of international renown, in 1980.

Now in its 37th year of producing quality ballet productions, the company continues to experience remarkable success and perform great classical ballets all over the world.

VFB are known for their beautiful and lavish hand-made costumes as well as their commitment to bringing the greatest classical ballets to the widest possible audience.

The company’s productions have all the elegance and extravagance associated with the best of ballet.

Returning by popular demand, VFB promised much and delivered a delightful treat for all the family.