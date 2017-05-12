Artist’s Violet-Grace painting donated to hospital

A St Helens artist has auctioned a “one-off” painting to raise funds for the family of Violet-Grace Youens.

Andrew Johnson, 43, listed the painting on eBay and sold the unique piece of art for £175.

Unfortunately, the auction fell through due to non-payment but Andrew decided to give the painting directly to the Youens family instead.

According to Mr Johnson, Glenn Youens has welcomed the idea and intends to donate the painting to the hospital that cared for Violet-Grace after the fatal hit-and-run on Prescot Road, St Helens on Friday, March 24.

Mr Johnson has described it as “a blessing in disguise”.

He said: “I’m thrilled. It’ll do more good than adding just a few more pounds to the fund.

“I hope the painting can help soothe people at the hospital and reach a lot more people who are suffering. So, all in all, I feel it’s had a better outcome.”

The painting, ‘Love, Light and Happiness’, is an original floral art canvas and will be on public display at Whiston Hospital later in the year.

The Go Fund Me page started in Violet-Grace’s memory has exceeded its goal and stands at over £25k.

Mr Johnson is now hoping to publish a children’s book inspired by his sister-in-law’s fight with leukaemia.

The children’s book is written in rhyming couplets and is illustrated throughout by the St Helens artist.

Mr Johnson is aiming to raise £5k in order to publish the book and copies of the book will be donated to children’s hospitals and charities.

Mr Johnson said: “It is the story of hope. This soothing book will really reach those children who need it the most.”

If you would like to support Mr Johnson’s project, visit the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/childhood-cancer-childrens-book