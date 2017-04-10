Artist creates ‘one-off’ painting for Violet-Grace’s family

A St Helens artist is raising money for the family of hit-and-run victim Violet-Grace Youens by auctioning his work on eBay.

Andrew Johnson, 43, listed the unique painting on eBay on Wednesday, April 5 and the auction is due to end on April 15 at 1.43pm.

Bidding has already passed the £50 mark and Mr Johnson says the full and final amount will be donated to Violet-Grace’s family.

Mr Johnson said: “Having a two year old niece myself I was horrified by this reckless and cruel event.”

After learning of the four-year-old’s passing, Mr Johnson resolved to use his unique talents to raise money for the Youens family.

Mr Johnson said: “I wanted to offer something personal to the grieving family. I felt a need to show that there is still goodness in humanity and the local community following such an ugly, cruel and destructive event”.

Andrew's painting

The painting, ‘Love, Light and Happiness’, is an original floral art canvas made from thick impasto paints and is strung at the back ready for hanging.

“I chose “Love, Light and Happiness” as a beacon to the cause I suppose. It has a lot of purples and especially violet colours within it.

“A lot of my art is uplifting and spiritual and I wanted to donate something special and unique to support the family.”

Mr Johnson added: “This art is a one off original and celebrates love and light. I hope it will go to a good home to be cherished and bring some financial support to the devastated family of this lovely little girl.”

Mr Johnson’s paintings can sell for thousands of pounds. He currently has a similar painting listed on eBay for £1,900.

The painting was recently featured in an exhibition at the Old Courts in Wigan as part of the town’s ‘Francophonie’ week where it was well-received.

Mr Johnson specialises in painting wild flowers and landscapes with vivid colours. His paintings have been sold to collectors around the world with commissions from the US, France, Canada and Singapore.

There has been an incredible response to fundraising for Violet-Grace’s family with a Go-Fund-Me’ campaign raising over £22,000 in 12 days.

Violet-Grace’s grandmother Angela French, 55, was also hurt during the hit-and-run on Prescot Road and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Visit the link below to make a bid in support of Violet-Grace’s family.

http://www.andrewalanart.com/violet-grace-auction/4593782117