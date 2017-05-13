Armed forces celebration in St Helens today

Local people are invited to show their appreciation and support for St Helens' Armed Forces community at a special celebration event in Church Square today (Saturday).

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm will include the display of a field gun from local 103 Regiment Royal Artillery Reserves, vintage military vehicles, and a free climbing wall to test your military fitness.

The celebration is to be hosted instead of the usual town centre event for national Armed Forces Day (24 June), in an effort to focus the public engagements of local Armed Forces, and garner more local support.

Representatives of The Royal Navy, The British Army and The Royal Air Force will be on hand to meet with the public and answer questions.

There will be stalls by The Royal British Legion, SSAFA Forces Help, The Royal Marines Association, The Naval Families Federation and SAMS St Helens Armed Forces Hub.

At 11:50am there will be a parade of local veterans, Armed Forces and Cadet Forces, the public are encouraged to turn out in force to show their

appreciation of our Armed Forces past, present and future, for their dedication to duty and country.

The parade will march into Church Square for a short service at 12pm to be followed by a rousing march through the town centre, joined by dignitaries in the civic party led by the Mayor of St Helens Councillor Dave Banks.

A/S Lt (SCC) Anthony Bull RNR, Commanding Officer, St Helens Sea Cadets, TS Scimitar said: “This is a great opportunity for the people of St Helens to line the streets, celebrate our local heroes and show them the respect they deserve; please do come out to join us in this celebration.”