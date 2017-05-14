Are you eligible for free childcare?

Following a successful trial throughout 2016, all working parents can now apply for an additional 15 hours free childcare - taking the total available to 30 hours a week.

All parents of children aged 3 and 4 years old are currently entitled to 15 hours’ worth of free childcare per week. However, it was felt that for working parents, this provision could be improved.

The Government estimates that around 390,000 3 and 4 year olds will be eligible for this extra childcare and it's hoped that it will better support parents who want to work, or want to be able to increase their working hours, but until now, haven’t been able to afford to do so.

15 hours free childcare per week will remain for every child aged 3-4 and a number of 2 year olds, depending on eligibility.

For more information and to find out if you are eligible, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/30hours