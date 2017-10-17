Appeal to find man last seen in St Helens

Police are appealing for help to find a man from St Helens.



Stuart Hull, 41, was last seen on Worsley Brow at 10am yesterday. His car was at St Helens railway station.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and a dark beard going grey in the centre.

When last seen he was wearing a blue hooded top, a blue polo shirt and black jeans.

He is known to frequent the St Helens area as well as Manchester and Blackpool.



Anyone who has seen Stuart or knows where he is can call Merseyside Police on 101 or leave information with the Missing People charity by contacting 116 000 or 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.

