Council officials are attempting to trace the family and friends of a St Helens man who passed away recently.

John Callon died aged 56 at his home address on Thursday, October 5.

Staff at St Helens Council are currently arranging the funeral of Mr Callon, of Rivington Road, St Helens.

Anyone who knew John is asked to contact Claire Almond at St Helens Council by calling 01744 676330.