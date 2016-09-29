Appeal for missing teenager

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Leon Johnson, also known as Leon Hide, was last seen on Tuesday in St Helens town centre.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with dark, curly brown hair and a St Helens accent. He has a graze under his left eye.

Leon, from St Helens, was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, navy tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

He is known to frequent the St Helens, Newton-le-Willows and Wigan areas.

Anyone who has seen Leon or knows where he is can call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6032 or 101.

Alternatively, call the Missing People charity on 116 000.