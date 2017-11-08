Appeal for information on missing teenager

Police are appealing for information to find a St Helens teenager missing from home.



Liam Hopwood was last seen in the Sherdley Road area on October 30. Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him.

The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and a shaven head. He is known to frequent the St Helens area.



Anyone with information is asked to call 0151 777 3600, call 101 or the Missing Persons charity on 116 000. Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing.