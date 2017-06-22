Appeal for help tracing missing St Helens man

Police in St Helens are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare a 52-year-old man who has been missing from home since yesterday morning.

Trevor Farthing was last seen yesterday (Wednesday 21 June 2017) on Marshalls Cross Road at around 9.30am.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him since.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a scorpion on the top of his left arm and a tattoo of a Union Jack on his right arm.

When he was last seen, Alan was wearing a brown/khaki t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

He is known to frequent the canal near the Bradlegh Road area of Newton-le-Willows

Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Trevor and return him home safely and would urge Trevor, anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a someone resembling him, to call police on the 101 number or 0151 777 2014.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.