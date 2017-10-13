Appeal after motorcyclist is seriously hurt in crash

A motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury after a crash in St Helens.



Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a red and black Honda motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car, which happened shortly before 4.45pm today on Windermere Avenue.



The 23-year-old male rider was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.



The female driver of the car was uninjured but badly shaken. She was taken to hospital to be assessed.



Police have closed a section of Windermere Avenue, at its junction with Eskdale Avenue, in both directions to carry out investigation work.

CCTV enquiries are also being carried out to see if the collision was captured on camera.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call road policing officers on 0151 777 5747 or 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.