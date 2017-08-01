Anti-social zones monitored in police crackdown

Police continue to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Haydock with the introduction of a 48-hour dispersal order.

The designated zone will be in operation from 6pm tonight, Tuesday, July 1 and will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday, August 3.

The dispersal zone includes Branchway, King George V field, Haydock Cricket Club, Piele Road to A580 along to Kenyons Lane South, Church Road, Bellerophon Way including the Tesco Store and then back to Branchway.

The order comes under the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014 which gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the area for up to 48 hours.

If a person has been directed to leave the area and returns during the period of the dispersal notice, an offence will have been committed.

Any breaches of this can lead to their arrest.

Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Drennan said: "This dispersal zone is being put in place is to tackle incidents of antisocial behaviour around the Haydock area.

"This order is not about bothering people, young or old, who are going about their legitimate daily business but is aimed at tackling an issue we know is of concern to the local community.

"Anyone who has any information about criminal activity or antisocial behaviour in their community can contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."