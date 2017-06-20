Animals die after fire at stables

A horse and a dog died after a fire broke out at stables.

Firefighters were called to temporary stables on Junction Lane in Newton shortly before 4.30pm on Friday.

Three fire engines attended and crews wore breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze.

No-one was injured, but Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service said a horse and a dog died.

The stables, a downspout and metal cladding were damaged by the fire.

The firefighters spent around one hour and 20 minutes at the stables.