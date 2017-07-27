‘Animal agents’ needed for library challenge

St Helens Libraries Service is calling on children to sign up to read six books this summer as part of Animal Agents, the national Summer Reading Challenge 2017.

The Summer Reading Challenge challenges children to borrow and read any six library books during the summer holidays - a time when children’s literacy skills traditionally dip.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents, based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals – furry, scaly and slippery – who are out to crack a case at the library with a little help from their friends.

Tony Ross, the UK’s best-selling children’s illustrator (creator of the Little Princess books, illustrator of the Horrid Henry series by Francesca Simon, and of books by David Walliams and Claire Balding), has created this year’s exclusive artwork.

To take part in Animal Agents, all children need to do is to head to their local library where they will be given a collector folder to keep a record of their reading journey.

As children read at least six library books over the summer, they collect stickers which will help them crack the clues and

help the Animal Agents find out what's really been going on behind the scenes!

Children that complete the challenge will be entered into a fantastic prize draw that includes a VIP experience package to Knowsley Safari and a copy of Mr Stink signed by the ever popular David Walliams, plus much, much more!

Animal Agents launches in libraries across St Helens on Friday 21 July and ends Saturday 9 September.

There’s a whole programme of events and activities planned in libraries for families over the summer to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge.

Just contact your local library or go to http://bit.ly/STHLibsWhatsOn to find out how to take part.

On Saturday 22 July at Chester Lane Library, (1.30pm & 3.30pm), Open Attic Company present Much Ado About Puffin - a funny tale about a man all alone, a friendly puffin, and a whole lot of fuss over nothing…..

On Saturday 29 July at Newton-le-Willows Library (11.30am) & Thatto Heath Library (2.30pm), join storyteller Just Soph as she retells Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories.

Have you ever wondered how the Camel got his hump? How the Elephant got his trunk? Or what the Crocodile eats for lunch?

Both shows are aimed at 4 – 7 year olds but the whole family are welcome!

Cost & booking info: £3 per person or £8 for a family/group of 4. Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or call into any library in St Helens to purchase your tickets.