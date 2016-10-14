Amy Childs swaps Brentwood for Blackbrook

The Only Way Is Essex stars Amy Childs and Harry Derbidge are swapping the streets of Brentwood for Blackbrook!

The pair will star in the St Helens Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin.

Amy Childs will play the Slave of Ring

Amy will play the Slave of the Ring, while Harry will play PC Noodle.

The TOWIE stars were joined at the show’s official launch by David Heath who plays street rat Aladdin.

David found fame following his appearance on ITV’s Saturday night favourite X Factor as a member of Liverpool boyband Eton Road, finishing fifth in the third series of the popular show.

Olivia Sloyan added a touch of glamour as the beautiful Princess Jasmine, Olivia’s previous theatre credits include roles in Bill Kenwright’s smash hit musical Blood Brothers as well as lead roles in Snow White and Cinderella at Buxton Opera House.

Every pantomime needs a bad guy and Warren Donnolly stepped up to the mark in his role as Aladdin’s nemesis Abanazer receiving lots of “boos!”.

Warren is best known for his role as Stan Waterman in Channel 4’s hit series Shameless. His most recent credits include roles in Coronation Street and Holby City.

Harry Potter star Josh Bennett who played Gringotts Goblin in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two and also appeared in Seven Dwarves plays the Genie of the Lamp.

The audience were pleased to see the return of St Helens Theatre Royal panto favourites Ben Engelen as Wishie Washie and St Helens’ resident dame Simon Foster as Widow Twankey.

Ben and Simon have each performed in numerous pantomimes at St Helen’s Theatre Royal.

Chantelle Nolan, theatre manager, said: “We are really excited to reveal the cast of Aladdin for 2016. We have a really strong cast and lots of surprises up our sleeves.

“We are sure everyone will love Amy and Harry and they will have everyone in stitches with their hilarious antics!”

Tickets from the box office on 01744 756000.