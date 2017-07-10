Aldi to open new store in Newton

Budget retailer Aldi will open a new store in Newton-le-Willows this week.

Located on Vulcan Park Court, the store will be officially opened on Thursday, July 13, at 8am by gold medallist Matthew Langridge, who at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro won the gold medal as part of British crew in the men’s eight.

In line with Aldi’s continued popularity with shoppers across Newton-le-Willows, customers will benefit from 111 car parking spaces and 1,724 metres of retail space, offering an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience.

To celebrate the store opening, the first 30 people in the queue will receive a free shopping bag full of fresh fruit and veg from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range.

Aldi is also marking the new store opening by unveiling the winning masterpiece of a local school pupil. Aldi set children from local primary schools the task of creating a poster to celebrate the new store opening. The winning piece will be displayed in store and the selected artist presented with their prize at the opening event.

Aldi Store Manager, Claire Roberts said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to the Newton-Le-Willows community this week, enabling them to benefit from our range of fresh produce and weekly offers.

“The team and I are also thrilled to unveil the artwork of the winning pupil. The poster is brilliant, it will really brighten up our store. I can’t wait to meet Matthew too. I hope I get to hold and wear his gold medal - I will ask the team to have their cameras at the ready!

“Shoppers can expect some great opening week Specialbuys as well as their usual Aldi favourites. We hope for a great turn out and lots of excited customers picking up their free bag of goodies in our Super 6 giveaway.”

Shoppers can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and Aldi’s famous Super 6 on fruit and veg in their new store. As well as a wide variety of twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ every Thursday and Sunday, which offer a range of products from gardening equipment to electrical items.

10 new jobs for the local community have been created by the Newton-Le-Willows store, and Aldi is still recruiting for five store assistants and one apprentice. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Matthew Langridge added: “I’m really looking forward to opening the store, meeting lots of eager shoppers and cutting the all-important ribbon. I am also pleased to be presenting the creative artist with their prize on the day and showcasing their winning work.

“With my busy training schedule, I always look to eat fresh and healthy food to make sure I am on top form for my competitions. Aldi provides such a vast range of high quality produce that it makes it easy for me to plan my weekly meals.”

The store, located at Vulcan Park Court. Newton-le-Willows, WA12 8AS will open 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.