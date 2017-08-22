Airstream officially relaunches in UK

The iconic American Airstream brand will officially relaunch in the UK at October's Motorhome and Caravan Show 2017, the UK's largest leisure vehicle show.

After a couple of years' absence, Airstream returns with the appointment of a new UK distributor.

Three new models for the UK include the flagship four-berth Colorado retailing at £99,195.00, as well as the smaller Yukon and Missouri models.

The unmistakeably aerodynamic, silver-bullet Airstream shape is handcrafted with a buck-riveted aluminium bodyshell over a ribbed frame, with visible aluminium inside as well as out.

A UK specification includes leather upholstery as standard, Corian worktops, hand-crafted cabinets, central heating and LED lighting throughout.

Manufactured since the 1930s, 70% of Airstreams made are still in use around the world, with celebrity owners including Brad Pitt, Colin Farrell, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey.

Touring and holiday parks are gearing up for the busy August bank holiday: the industry contributes an estimated GBP6 billion to the UK economy.

It is estimated that almost GBP2 billion was spent on caravan holidays across Great Britain in 2016, with over 50 million nights spent in caravans each year.

The industry employs some 130,000 people and there are over 1.7 million caravaners and motorhomers in the UK.

An estimated 555,000 touring caravans, 205,000 motorhomes and over 300,000 caravan holiday homes are in use in the UK.

The Motorhome and Caravan Show 2017 runs from 17 to 22 October at Birmingham's NEC.

The launchpad for new 2018 products, over 700 vehicles are displayed including motorhomes, tourers, campervans, caravan holiday homes and residential park homes. New models are launched daily from manufacturers such as Swift - the appointed Airstream importer - Bailey, Hymer, Auto-Trail, Hillside Leisure and Opus.

With cooking a theme of this year's event, celebrity chefs including Antonio Carluccio, Lisa Faulkner and Steve Groves give demonstrations from new vehicles in the show's LIVE Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now for the Motorhome and Caravan Show 2017, and start from as little as GBP8.50**. Children 15 and under enter free. Visit www.mcshow.co.uk or call 0844 873 7333.