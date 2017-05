Two men will be sentenced later today over the hit and run death of Violet-Grace Youens.

Aidan McAteer and Dean Brennan are due to be sentenced this morning in connection with the fatal road traffic collision.

Aidan McAteer, 23, captured on CCTV fleeing the scene after knocking over Violet-Grace Youens and her grandmother, Angela French

Violet-Grace died after she was hit by a stolen car driven by 23-year-old McAteer as she crossed Prescot Road in St Helens.

The four-year-old was crossing the road with her grandmother, Angela French, who suffered serious injuries.

McAteer fled the country in the hours after the crash.